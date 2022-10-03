First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 768,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,017. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

