FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0429 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $35.00 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007208 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010427 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012699 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000222 BTC.
FIO Protocol Profile
FIO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,660,594 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.
FIO Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
