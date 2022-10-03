FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rating Reiterated by China Renaissance

China Renaissance reiterated their buy rating on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

