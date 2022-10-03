Financial Life Advisors Has $725,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

