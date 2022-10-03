Financial Life Advisors Has $609,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.18. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,030. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $192.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.