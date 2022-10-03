Financial Analysis: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 18.42% 9.13% 1.04% Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.17% 10.76% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 1 5 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $92.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

78.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 5.66 $277.54 million $1.02 16.15 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.34 $527.32 million $6.97 11.64

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Old National Bancorp pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Old National Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

