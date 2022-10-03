Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Buys $107,424.75 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 49,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,424.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,810,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,570.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra bought 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.