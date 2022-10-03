Filda Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Filda has a market cap of $0.00 and $483,297.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filda has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.

About Filda

The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

