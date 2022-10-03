Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

