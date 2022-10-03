Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €29.60 at Societe Generale

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.66. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,921. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

About Ferrovial

(Get Rating)

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.