Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $502,919.33 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 900,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

