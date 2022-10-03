Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $81,037. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

