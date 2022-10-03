Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 325,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 313,045 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

