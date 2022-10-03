Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,120.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $30.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

