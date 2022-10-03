EverRise (RISE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,459.00

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EverRise

EverRise launched on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

