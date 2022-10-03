Evercore ISI Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $75.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

