Evanesco Network (EVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194,120.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Evanesco Network has a market cap of $194,120.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evanesco Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evanesco Network Coin Profile

Evanesco Network launched on December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org.

Buying and Selling Evanesco Network

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evanesco Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evanesco Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evanesco Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evanesco Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.