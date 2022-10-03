EUNO 1-Day Volume Reaches $831.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,667,731,875 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

