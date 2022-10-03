EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 82,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

