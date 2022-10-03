EULAV Asset Management Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,760. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

