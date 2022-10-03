EULAV Asset Management Sells 500,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Exelixis worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. 110,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

