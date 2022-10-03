EULAV Asset Management Purchases 52,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Match Group worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $49.35. 49,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,187. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

