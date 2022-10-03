EULAV Asset Management Has $7.16 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 286,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.64. 496,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,066,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

