EULAV Asset Management Has $54.77 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.20. 60,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.08 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

