EULAV Asset Management Has $42.45 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,131 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $288,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,361. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.19.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

