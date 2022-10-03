EULAV Asset Management Has $29.29 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. 50,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,573. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.