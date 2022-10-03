EULAV Asset Management Has $21.47 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 75.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $9.72 on Monday, hitting $335.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $672.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

