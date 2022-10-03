Ethereum Stake Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,504.45 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $366,504.45 and approximately $434.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00009422 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009172 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010777 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701783 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Ethereum Stake Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.