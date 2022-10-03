ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,697 call options.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

SILJ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,190. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

