ESL Trust Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 43,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.31. 97,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

