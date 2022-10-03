ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of ESCO Technologies worth $67,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

