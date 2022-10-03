Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Equalizer has a market cap of $2.61 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.