EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $33.21 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

