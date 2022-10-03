Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Down 24.8 %

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.06. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,971. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.