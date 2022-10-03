Epic Cash (EPIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,034.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 15,025,872 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

