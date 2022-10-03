Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 159239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

