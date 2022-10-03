Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.65. Enfusion shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,425 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Enfusion Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

