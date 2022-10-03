Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ENRFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENRFF opened at $4.26 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.