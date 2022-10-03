Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Endurance Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDNC remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 599,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Endurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endurance Acquisition by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.