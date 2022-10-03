Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Up 0.5 %

Endava Company Profile

DAVA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $80.63. 191,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,237. Endava has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

