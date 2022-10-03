EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 168,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 106,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,754. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

