EmiSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92,756.10 (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One EmiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. EmiSwap has a market cap of $92,756.10 and approximately $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EmiSwap has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EmiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.30 or 0.99865173 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00063995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap (ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.