Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

