Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 483,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.60 on Monday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

