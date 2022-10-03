Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Elevation Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %
ELEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $3,341,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.