Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,439.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $305.07 million and approximately $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,304,504,457 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

