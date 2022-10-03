Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,250,971 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.