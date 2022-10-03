El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Monday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

See Also

