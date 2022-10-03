Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 1780122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

Egdon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.47.

About Egdon Resources

(Get Rating)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.