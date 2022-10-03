eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 18.3% in September

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,970. The company has a market capitalization of $248.13 million, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

